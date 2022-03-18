«Lo Stato di diritto in Polonia è soggiogato dal potere politico»

“Indipendenza della magistratura e crisi dello Stato di diritto in Polonia: una questione europea” è il titolo del convegno organizzato oggi a Torino da AreaDg e dal Dipartimento di Giurisprudenza dell’Università cittadina. Interverranno anche due magistrati polacchi: il giudice Dariusz Mazur e il pubblico ministero Pawel Pik. Ecco una loro intervista doppia che anticipa i temi della giornata, chiusa dalla relazione di Eugenio Albamonte, Segretario di AreaDg.

Giudice Mazur, può spiegarci la portata di ciò che è successo in Polonia?

Situazioni di tensione tra magistratura e altri rami del potere statale si verificano in tutti i Paesi, compresi quelli con democrazie forti e consolidate. Tuttavia, ciò che sta accadendo qui da più di sei anni non ha precedenti nella storia europea del dopoguerra. In un Paese la cui Costituzione si basa sui principi della tripartizione dei poteri e sull’indipendenza del potere giudiziario, c’è stato un attacco sistematico a tutti gli organi noti come ‘i guardiani della democrazia’, che hanno il compito di garantire l’indipendenza del potere giudiziario e preservare la divisione costituzionale dei poteri. Il Tribunale Costituzionale è stato subordinato politicamente nel 2016, il Consiglio Nazionale della Magistratura, responsabile della nomina e della promozione dei giudici, è finito sotto il controllo politico nel 2018. Il primo è stato trasformato da efficace guardiano della Costituzione a strumento per la distruzione dello Stato di Diritto nelle mani della coalizione di governo. Negli ultimi tempi, ha sfidato i principi del primato e dell’applicazione diretta del diritto dell’UE in Polonia e, come il Tribunale costituzionale della Federazione Russa, ha minato la validità in Polonia del diritto a un processo equo ai sensi dell’art. 6 della CEDU. Mentre il secondo, nominato in modo incostituzionale e politicizzato, ha ripetutamente dimostrato di non adempiere al suo ruolo di protezione dell’indipendenza della magistratura: così i giudici sono valutati non in base ai loro meriti ma per fedeltà al potere politico. È stata anche creata la Camera disciplinare della Corte Suprema, illegale per il diritto europeo, il cui compito principale negli ultimi tempi è stato quello di rimuovere dall’incarico i giudici che applicano il diritto europeo.

Procuratore Pik, come ha impattato su di voi la ‘legge museruola’?

Essa è diretta ai giudici e ai tribunali in Polonia, non ha un effetto diretto sulla stessa Procura. Tuttavia, violando il principio dello Stato di diritto, influenza la nostra attività, distruggendo le fondamenta del sistema giuridico. È importante sottolineare che la Pubblica Accusa in Polonia è morta prima e in silenzio. Non appena il partito attualmente al potere (Legge e Giustizia) ha preso il potere nel 2015 e Zbigniew Ziobro è diventato il ministro della Giustizia, è stata introdotta la nuova legge sull’Ufficio di Procura, entrata in vigore il 4 marzo 2016. In base ai nuovi regolamenti, il numero totale dei 124 procuratori più competenti ed esperti sono stati retrocessi a gradi inferiori. Molti altri hanno preso la difficile decisione di ritirarsi dal servizio o sono stati addirittura costretti a farlo. Inoltre, almeno 60 procuratori sono stati trasferiti in unità di livello inferiore situate anche a centinaia di chilometri da casa: una peculiare sanzione disciplinare per un periodo anche di un paio di anni. Tutti quei procuratori non avevano e non hanno tuttora alcun mezzo di appello contro le decisioni del Ministro della Giustizia o del suo primo vice – procuratore nazionale. Quei procuratori esperti sono stati sostituiti per lo più da altri inesperti che erano solo distaccati (non nominati) in quella posizione e facilmente sostituibili appena non avrebbero obbedito agli ordini non ufficiali dati dai loro supervisori politici. Tutte queste azioni, insieme ai procedimenti ufficiali e disciplinari lanciati, su una scala senza precedenti, contro i procuratori che hanno osato dire la loro opinione e criticare le disfunzioni del Servizio di Procura, hanno trasformato la regola dell’indipendenza dei procuratori in un’illusione.

Giudice Mazur, come tutto questo non garantisce un processo equo per i cittadini polacchi?

In uno Stato in cui il pm è subordinato all’esecutivo e il potere giudiziario è privato delle garanzie costituzionali di indipendenza, l’intera autorità dello Stato è sempre più costruita sulla paura dei cittadini che sono privati di una reale protezione giuridica. In una tale situazione, il cittadino non ha alcuna possibilità né in un caso in cui lo Stato è parte in causa, né in un caso in cui il suo avversario è una persona legata al potere.

Procuratore Pik, qual è stata la reazione degli avvocati a quello che è successo?

Dato che i procuratori in Polonia erano sempre subordinati ai loro supervisori (indipendenti solo all’interno delle indagini di cui si occupavano) ci sono voluti un paio di mesi per organizzarci. Nel gennaio 2017 l’associazione dei procuratori “Lex Super Omnia” è stata registrata e ha potuto iniziare la sua attività ufficiale. Immediatamente l’associazione ha iniziato a collaborare con altre organizzazioni di avvocati e con le associazioni dei Giudici polacchi “Iustitia” e dei Giudici “Themis” rappresentata qui dal giudice Dariusz Mazur. Oggi lavoriamo insieme perché i nostri obiettivi principali sono molto simili: assicurare il rispetto dei principi democratici e dello Stato di Diritto. Tutti gli avvocati e le loro organizzazioni, così come le ONG e i cittadini comuni che capiscono l’importanza del principio dello Stato di Diritto ci sostengono fortemente. Inoltre, in questo difficile periodo di illegalità, sia i giudici che i procuratori hanno lasciato i loro uffici sicuri e hanno iniziato a imparare a parlare con tutte queste persone che hanno bisogno del nostro aiuto per cercare di capire il loro punto di vista. Questo è l’effetto che considero un vantaggio per entrambe le nostre professioni.

Giudice Mazur, la Corte di giustizia ha respinto il ricorso della Polonia contro il meccanismo di condizionalità che subordina il ricevimento di finanziamenti dal bilancio dell’Unione al rispetto da parte degli Stati membri dei principi dello Stato di diritto: questa decisione è una svolta?

In gran parte sì, ma solo a condizione che gli organi dell’UE richiedano coerentemente alle autorità polacche di attuare effettivamente le raccomandazioni derivanti dalle sentenze della CGUE e della CEDU. Per esempio, recentemente, il presidente polacco e due partiti del governo hanno proposto contemporaneamente ben tre progetti di legge che dovrebbero attuare le raccomandazioni della CGUE, tra cui l’abolizione della Camera disciplinare della Corte suprema. In realtà, ognuno di questi disegni di legge dà solo la minima illusione di attuare le raccomandazioni della CGUE, e la loro eventuale attuazione significherebbe mantenere il pieno controllo politico sul sistema di disciplina dei giudici. Spero che la Commissione europea non si faccia ingannare, soprattutto perché le autorità polacche notoriamente violano le sentenze della CGUE, come evidenziato, ad esempio, dalla rimozione dall’incarico negli ultimi mesi di ben 10 giudici le cui sentenze hanno attuato raccomandazioni derivanti da sentenze della CGUE.

Procuratore Pik, perché la questione polacca è anche questione europea?

L’indipendenza della magistratura in generale, e l’indipendenza dei procuratori in particolare, è sicuramente una questione europea. La Polonia è uno stato membro dell’UE e il diritto europeo fa ancora parte del nostro sistema giuridico: siamo obbligati a obbedire sia agli atti giuridici delle istituzioni europee che alle sentenze della CGUE. Questo è cruciale soprattutto per le persone pubbliche come giudici e procuratori. Inoltre, come procuratori abbiamo alcuni obblighi europei: dobbiamo proteggere gli interessi finanziari dell’UE. Sfortunatamente, non possiamo garantirlo avendo il pm politicamente dipendente. La Polonia non partecipa nemmeno alla Procura Europea, cosa che l’Associazione dei Procuratori “Lex Super Omnia” considera un errore cruciale e ritiene che l’adesione al progetto sia un dovere.

—

English version

“Independence of the judiciary and the crisis of the rule of law in Poland: a European issue” is the title of the conference organized on 19 March in Turin by AreaDg and the Department of Law of the city University. Two Polish magistrates will also speak: Dariusz Mazur, judge of the Regional Court of Krakow, and Pawel Pik, prosecutor at the Gdansk Divisional Public Prosecution Service. Here is their double interview that anticipates the themes of the day, closed by the report of Eugenio Albamonte, General Secretary of AreaDg.

Judge Mazur: In an article published on Verfassungsblog, discussing the annihilation of judicial independence and the ‘muzzle law’ in Poland, you and the co-authors describe the situation as the “most flagrant and systemic violation of the most fundamental principles underlying the EU legal order committed by a Member State in the history of EU law“. Why? Can you briefly explain the extent of what happened and what it means?

Situations of tension between the judiciary and other branches of state power occur in all countries, including those with strong and established democracies. However, what has been happening in Poland for over six years has no precedent in the post-war history of Europe. Here, in a country whose constitution is based on the principles of the tri-partition of powers and the independence of the judiciary, there has been a systematic and consistent attack on all the bodies known as the fuses of democracy, which are tasked with guaranteeing the independence of the judiciary and preserving the constitutional division of powers, by the executive and legislative branches. This applies both to the Constitutional Tribunal, which was politically subordinated in December 2016, and to the National Council of the Judiciary, responsible for the appointment and promotion of judges, which came under political scrutiny in 2018. The Constitutional Tribunal has been transformed from an effective guardian of the Constitution into a tool for the destruction of the rule of law in the hands of the ruling coalition. In recent times, the Tribunal has been notorious for challenging the principles of primacy and direct application of European Union law in Poland and, like the Constitutional Tribunal of the Russian Federation, for undermining the validity in Poland of the right to a fair trial under Article 6 of the ECHR. The current National Council of the Judiciary, which was appointed in an unconstitutional and politicised manner, has repeatedly demonstrated that it is failing to fulfil its constitutional role of protecting the independence of the judiciary and that judges are assessed not on the basis of their merits but out of loyalty to political power. It has also been created a system of disciplinary responsibility for judges susceptible to political pressure, the most important part of which is the Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber, which is illegal under European law, and whose main task in recent times has been to remove from office those judges who apply European law.

Prosecutor Pik: How has the activity of prosecutors changed in practice since the approval of the ‘muzzle law’?

As the act of law which is commonly called “muzzle law” is being directed at judges and courts in Poland, it doesn’t have a direct effect on the prosecution service itself, beside the fact that it violates the rule of law principle and in that meaning the situation influences the prosecutors’ activity by destroying the fundaments of the legal system. It is crucial to emphasise that The Public Prosecution Service in Poland died first and in silence. As soon as the currently ruling party (Law and Justice) took the power in 2015 and Zbigniew Ziobro become the Minister of Justice, they introduced the new Public Prosecution Service Act together with the Regulations enacting it. Both of them went into power on 4th March 2016. Based on the new regulations (which in fact didn’t change the structure of the Public Prosecution Service but only the names of two highest level units) the total number of 124 most competent and experienced prosecutors were demoted into lower ranks. Many more made a difficult decision to retire from the service or were even forced to do that. Moreover, at least 60 prosecutors were transferred to lower level units located even hundreds of kilometres from home which was a peculiar disciplinary sanction for a period of even a couple of years. It must be mentioned that all those prosecutors didn’t have and still don’t have any means of appeal against the particular decisions of the Minister of Justice or his first deputy – National Prosecutor. Those experienced prosecutors were replaced mostly by inexperienced ones who were only seconded (not nominated) to the position and easily replaceable in the first moment they wouldn’t obey unofficial orders given by their political supervisors. All those actions, together with the official and disciplinary proceedings launched on an unprecedented scale, against the prosecutors who dared speak their minds and criticising the malfunctions in the Prosecution Service, have turned the prosecutors’ independence rule into an illusion.

Judge Mazur: From the point of view of the impact on Polish citizens, how does the persistent deterioration of the rule of law situation in Poland not guarantee a fair trial and their constitutional rights?

In a state where the prosecution is subordinated to the executive, and the judiciary is deprived of constitutional guarantees of independence, the entire authority of the state is increasingly being built on the fear of citizens who are deprived of real legal protection. In such a situation, the citizen has no chance either in a case in which the state is a party, or in a case in which his opponent is a person with connections to the ruling camp.

Prosecutor Pik: What was the lawyer’s reaction to what happened? Did they show solidarity with you?

As the prosecutors in Poland were always subordinated to their supervisors (independent only within the investigations they were dealing with) it took us couple of months to organise ourselves. In January 2017 The Prosecutors’ Association “Lex Super Omnia” had been registered and could start its official activity. Immediately the association began to cooperate with other lawyers’ organisations, especially Polish Judges Association “Iustitia” and Judges Association “Themis” represented here by Judge Dariusz Mazur. Today we work very close to each other as our main goals are very similar – to ensure the democratic principles and rule of law are respected. All the lawyers and their organisations as well as the NGOs and ordinary citizens who understand the importance of the rule of law principle support us strongly. Moreover, in this difficult lawlessness time, both judges and prosecutors have left their safe offices and started to learn how to speak with all these people who need our help and try to understand their point of view. This is the effect I consider an advantage for both our professions.

Judge Mazur: The Court of Justice dismisses the actions brought by Hungary and Poland against the conditionality mechanism which makes the receipt of financing from the Union budget subject to the respect by the Member States for the principles of the rule of law: is this decision a breakthrough?

To a large extent, yes, but only on the condition that the bodies of the European Union will wisely and consistently require the Polish authorities to actually implement the recommendations arising from the rulings of the CJEU and ECHR. For example, recently, the Polish President and two parties in the government have simultaneously proposed as many as three bills which are supposed to implement the recommendations of the CJEU, including the abolition of the Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber. In reality, each of these bills gives only the faintest illusion of implementing the recommendations of the CJEU, and their possible implementation would mean maintaining full political control over the system for disciplining judges. I hope the European Commission will not be fooled by this, especially as the Polish authorities are notoriously in breach of CJEU rulings, as evidenced, for example, by the removal from office over the past few months of as many as 10 judges whose rulings implemented recommendations arising from CJEU judgments.

Prosecutor Pik: Independence of the judiciary and the crisis of the rule of law in Poland: why is it a European issue?

The independence of judiciary in general, and the independence of prosecutors in particular (to be understood as being entirely autonomous in decisions) is definitely a European issue. First, Poland is a member state of the EU and European Law is still a part of our legal system, so we are obliged to obey both legal acts of European institutions and the judgments of CJEU. This is crucial especially for public persons as judges and prosecutors. Additionally, as prosecutors we do have some European obligations i.e. we are supposed to protect the financial interests of the EU. Unfortunately, we cannot ensure it having the politically dependent Public Prosecution Service. Poland also does not participate in European Public Prosecutor’s Office, which The Prosecutors’ Association “Lex Super Omnia” considers as a crucial mistake and finds joining the project a must.